Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Diamondback Energy (FANG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG):

12/28/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $56.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2020 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2020 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2020 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2020 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/17/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2020 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.66. 59,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,109. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,515,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,475,000 after purchasing an additional 182,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,978,000 after purchasing an additional 832,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 74,956 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

