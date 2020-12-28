CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. CommScope posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 803.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 91,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,270. CommScope has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

