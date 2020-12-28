Juventus Fan Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17.26 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 39% against the US dollar. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.52 or 0.00061662 BTC on exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $21.74 million and $17.26 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00023413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00132347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.00631076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00169100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.49 or 0.00326638 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00058973 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus . Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Juventus Fan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

