SaluS (SLS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $899.00

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. SaluS has a market capitalization of $13.83 million and $899.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaluS coin can now be bought for about $13.66 or 0.00051001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SaluS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,805.35 or 1.00070645 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019788 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013371 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SLSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.