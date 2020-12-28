Analysts Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.44) and the highest is ($1.06). Zymeworks posted earnings per share of ($1.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($3.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($4.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,064. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares in the company, valued at $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,705,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,999,000 after buying an additional 820,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 641,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after buying an additional 232,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

