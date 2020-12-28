Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.06. Fabrinet reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

FN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FN traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.79. 6,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.