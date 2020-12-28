CoinFi Trading Down 15.5% Over Last Week (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One CoinFi token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CoinFi has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $193,458.92 and $5,334.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00046959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00307935 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00030133 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.13 or 0.02196689 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

