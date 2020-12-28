Scry.info Price Up 1.8% This Week (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Scry.info has a total market cap of $950,611.33 and $6,531.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00046959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00307935 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00030133 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.13 or 0.02196689 BTC.

About Scry.info

DDD is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

