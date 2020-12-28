DAO.Casino (BET) Price Hits $0.0206 on Major Exchanges

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO.Casino has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,234.68 or 0.97821490 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino . DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

