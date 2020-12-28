Analysts Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Post -$1.09 EPS

Analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Zogenix posted earnings of ($1.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 354.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

ZGNX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.98. 62,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $57.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $161,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Zogenix by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Zogenix by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

