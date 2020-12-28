Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.34. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,618,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 90,104 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 27.8% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.34. 1,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,462. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $191.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

