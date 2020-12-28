Analysts Expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.15.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 292,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,274,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,656. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

