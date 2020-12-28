Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AbbVie (ABBV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) in the last few weeks:

12/18/2020 – AbbVie was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/16/2020 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $119.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $111.00 to $117.00.

12/11/2020 – AbbVie was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/1/2020 – AbbVie was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/30/2020 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2020 – AbbVie had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $122.00 to $119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.44. The stock had a trading volume of 178,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $182.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average of $94.94. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $109.15.

Get AbbVie Inc alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,853,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,305,000 after buying an additional 322,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.