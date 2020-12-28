DigitalNote Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,865.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $4,865.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00615505 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000729 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,092,835,485 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,028,631 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

