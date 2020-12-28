iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Hits New 52-Week High at $216.57

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $216.57 and last traded at $216.57, with a volume of 222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.88.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 267.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 31,803 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

