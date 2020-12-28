Zacks: Brokerages Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.21. Terex posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.54 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Terex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley purchased 2,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at $949,785.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,159.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,376 shares of company stock worth $65,673 and have sold 14,223 shares worth $403,289. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,337,000 after acquiring an additional 122,938 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,214 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 53.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 296,310 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 27.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 153,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 120.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 370,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,831. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. Terex has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

