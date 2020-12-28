Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.92 Million

Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to announce $181.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.67 million to $184.17 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $248.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $697.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $686.89 million to $707.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $777.00 million, with estimates ranging from $697.03 million to $856.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $8.44. 21,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,623. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.87 million, a PE ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after buying an additional 277,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 172,387 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 48,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

