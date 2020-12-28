mStable USD (MUSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.19 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $25.61 million and $1.19 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One mStable USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,889.47 or 1.00166813 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013354 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00046339 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 25,533,887 tokens. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

mStable USD Token Trading

mStable USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

