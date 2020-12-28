ZEON Network Price Hits $0.0009 (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. ZEON Network has a total market cap of $22.08 million and $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, P2PB2B and Hotbit. During the last week, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00022923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00131719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00628776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00168298 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00325649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00059032 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00017313 BTC.

ZEON Network Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMart, IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

