Analysts Anticipate Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Two Harbors Investment reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

TWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWO stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $6.51. 288,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.