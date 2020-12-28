First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (FM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE: FM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/17/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.50 to C$23.00.

12/16/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$26.00.

12/10/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$18.00 to C$22.50.

12/1/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$19.50.

11/5/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$16.00 to C$16.50.

10/30/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$17.50.

10/29/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE FM traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$23.09. 855,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,066. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.77. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$23.27.

Get First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FMTO) alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,020.44. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FMTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FMTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.