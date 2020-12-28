TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.35. TechnipFMC posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 566.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. BidaskClub lowered TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

FTI traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 180,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,005. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,438,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,272 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,375.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,525,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,418 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,836,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 200.8% during the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.