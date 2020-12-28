KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.77. KB Home posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KB Home.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBH. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

KBH traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.98. 21,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $42.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,372,731.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $763,681.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 469,583 shares of company stock valued at $16,975,408. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 119.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5,070.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

