Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Target Price at C$13.68

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPB. National Bank Financial cut Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC lowered shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

TSE SPB traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$12.35. 141,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,170. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.88. Superior Plus Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.97 and a 1 year high of C$12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.7308863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.51%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

