Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $911.97 Million

Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will announce sales of $911.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $938.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $885.00 million. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $859.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. CSFB initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.66. 22,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.79. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $2,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,923 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,401.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $1,365,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,446,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after buying an additional 118,209 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 367.9% during the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

