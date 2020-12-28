Adshares (ADS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $1.74 million and $758.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,677,006 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

Adshares Coin Trading

Adshares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

