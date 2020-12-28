Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.49). Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 1,973.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of RKDA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,213. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.