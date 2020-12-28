KekCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, KekCoin has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One KekCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. KekCoin has a market cap of $34,551.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000636 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00014074 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00010149 BTC.
- Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001745 BTC.
- OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008943 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002736 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000110 BTC.
KekCoin Coin Profile
KekCoin Coin Trading
KekCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KEKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
