Remme Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Remme token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kuna, DEx.top and IDEX. Remme has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $61,835.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Remme has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00046837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00309537 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00029617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.10 or 0.02199138 BTC.

About Remme

Remme is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Hotbit, DEx.top, Kuna, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

