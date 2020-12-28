All Sports (SOC) Trading 7.5% Lower This Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $5.60, $18.94 and $51.55. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $33,949.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00046837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00309537 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00029617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.10 or 0.02199138 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $20.33, $32.15, $18.94, $50.98, $51.55, $33.94, $13.77, $7.50, $5.60, $24.68 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

