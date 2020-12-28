Comparing ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV)

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ZAGG and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZAGG -8.96% 11.51% 4.31% Integrated Ventures -307.24% N/A -234.92%

This table compares ZAGG and Integrated Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZAGG $521.92 million 0.24 $13.92 million $0.85 4.92 Integrated Ventures $450,000.00 7.98 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

ZAGG has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Risk and Volatility

ZAGG has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ZAGG and Integrated Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZAGG 0 2 1 0 2.33 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZAGG currently has a consensus target price of $6.10, indicating a potential upside of 45.93%. Given ZAGG’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ZAGG is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of ZAGG shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of ZAGG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZAGG beats Integrated Ventures on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZAGG Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands. It sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Website at ZAGG.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate cellphone repair locations, kiosks, and ZAGG-branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

