Brokerages Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBM traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,685. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.59.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

