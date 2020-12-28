$0.65 EPS Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.79. The Lovesac posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. BidaskClub upgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $12,707,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 149,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $5,299,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 799,704 shares of company stock valued at $30,515,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOVE stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $43.67. 11,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,427. The stock has a market cap of $641.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.23 and a beta of 2.52. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

