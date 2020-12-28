Phoenix Global Trading Down 4.4% This Week (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $380,528.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoenix Global has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00132485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00046661 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.00625605 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00169276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00049808 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,423,118,578 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

