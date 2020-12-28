$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to post $2.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the highest is $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPB. BidaskClub cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

CPB stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.15. 12,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,928,000 after purchasing an additional 919,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,508,000 after acquiring an additional 732,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,388,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,777,000 after acquiring an additional 290,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,053,000 after acquiring an additional 222,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,251,000 after acquiring an additional 245,873 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

