$10.79 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to announce sales of $10.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.80 million and the lowest is $10.77 million. Marchex reported sales of $28.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $87.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.89 million to $87.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $49.84 million, with estimates ranging from $49.50 million to $50.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million.

MCHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Marchex in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marchex by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 249,402 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 98,202 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,621. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $85.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

