Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will report $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $6.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

In other Dana news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dana by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dana by 629.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 39,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.32, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.61. Dana has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

