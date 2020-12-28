Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post $653.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $652.14 million and the highest is $656.60 million. Donaldson reported sales of $662.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.63. 3,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $58.25.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $425,062.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,424.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 189.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 172,283 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Donaldson by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 10,388.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 30,541 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,857,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.