$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.65. Ducommun posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $55,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,377,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,380.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,406 shares of company stock worth $277,230. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 813,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after purchasing an additional 69,831 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 659,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 83,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 1,093.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 217,699 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCO stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,905. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

