$481.31 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report $481.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $497.60 million and the lowest is $466.50 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $607.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $618,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,782,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $759,280. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,049. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.