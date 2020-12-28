Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. State Street Corp boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 529.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,560,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609,465 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 19.8% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 55,042,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 195.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 886,729 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $1,860,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $1,220,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,346,310. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.