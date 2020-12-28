BaaSid Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $159,884.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, BaaSid has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One BaaSid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a total market cap of $6.65 million and $159,884.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00046515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00307116 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00029356 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $589.16 or 0.02174119 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

