Parkgene (GENE) Price Up 88.2% Over Last Week

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Parkgene has a total market cap of $943,234.76 and $2,694.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parkgene has traded 88.2% higher against the dollar. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Parkgene alerts:

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

