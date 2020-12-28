Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €4.96 ($5.84).

Several analysts have issued reports on CBK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €3.90 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of CBK stock traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €5.36 ($6.31). 5,198,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22. Commerzbank AG has a one year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a one year high of €6.83 ($8.04). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.61.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

