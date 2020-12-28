Analysts Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. Willdan Group reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.46. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $104.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.40 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of WLDN traded up $3.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,733. The company has a market cap of $544.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 328,380.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,796 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Willdan Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 926,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,632,000 after acquiring an additional 54,275 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Willdan Group in the second quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.