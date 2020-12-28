Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.34. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of UBA traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,488. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.96 million, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.16%.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

