Analysts Expect ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Million

Equities analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) to report sales of $3.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 million to $3.29 million. ClearPoint Neuro reported sales of $3.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will report full-year sales of $12.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $12.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.67 million, with estimates ranging from $15.44 million to $17.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ClearPoint Neuro.

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 1.00% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSE CLPT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. 1,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,945. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

