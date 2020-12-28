Analysts Anticipate WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will announce $152.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.02 million and the lowest is $149.60 million. WesBanco posted sales of $137.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $607.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.64 million to $612.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $576.87 million, with estimates ranging from $566.02 million to $589.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.76 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens lowered WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,920 shares of company stock worth $872,848. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 105.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 27,917 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in WesBanco by 20.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $38.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

