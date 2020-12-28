Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.18

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 2703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $537.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.35 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

