Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.16. 50,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,163. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

